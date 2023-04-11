Karnataka Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates

The Karnataka assembly elections for 2023 will happen in a single phase on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on May 13, 2023. Several parties, including Congress, AAP, and others have announced their list of candidates for this election.

The Indian National Congress, or INC, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections on March 25, 2023. This list was finalised by the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) and had a total of 124 candidates chosen for each constituency.

The Congress CEC then finalised and released a second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on April 6, 2023. This list comprises 42 names across constituencies, bringing the total number of Congress candidates to 166.

Former Karnataka CM and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, will contest from Kanakapura.

Congress president Mallikarujun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is chosen to contest for the Chitapur SC seat. On the other hand, the seat in Melukote has been given to Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. Check out the full Congress list of candidates here: