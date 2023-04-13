Assembly Elections 2023: List of Upcoming State Elections In India

Karnataka Elections

The BJP chose Basavraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM in the year 2021. The party is facing tough competition from the Congress in the state where election is scheduled for May 10.

Madhya Pradesh Elections

The previous elections for Madhya Pradesh took place in November 2018, where the Congress formed the state government which was led by Kamal Nath. In March 2020, the Congress party disintegrated in the state because of the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. On March 23, 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP took oath as the chief minister. To keep the advantages it gained from Scindia's departure from the Congress, the BJP would want to win the state's Assembly elections in 2023 with an absolute majority.

Rajasthan Elections

In the preceding assembly elections in December 2018, Congress defeated the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP administration and came into power in Rajasthan. The BJP and the Congress will again square off against one another in Rajasthan in 2023.

Chhattisgarh Elections

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Congress won by a landslide margin, taking 68 seats in the Assembly of 90 members.

Telangana Elections

Previously, the assembly elections in Telangana were held in December 2018, and K. Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi came into power. This year too, KCR will face tough competition from the BJP which has expanded in the state.