Assembly Elections 2023: List of Upcoming State Elections In India
Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10. Check the other states where elections are scheduled this year.
State Elections In 2023
State Elections In 2023
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, elections in nine states were scheduled for 2023. Earlier this year, elections were successfully held Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The next state where the assembly election is scheduled is Karnataka and the people of the state will vote to elect a new state government next month. Assembly elections will also take place in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the second half of 2023.
In addition, there may be elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well, the first ones since Article 370 was repealed and the region's special status was revoked.
Let us find out the list of upcoming state elections in India along with their current tenure dates and the total number of seats in the Assembly.
Expectations From Assembly Elections In 2023
Karnataka Elections
The BJP chose Basavraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM in the year 2021. The party is facing tough competition from the Congress in the state where election is scheduled for May 10.
Madhya Pradesh Elections
The previous elections for Madhya Pradesh took place in November 2018, where the Congress formed the state government which was led by Kamal Nath. In March 2020, the Congress party disintegrated in the state because of the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. On March 23, 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP took oath as the chief minister. To keep the advantages it gained from Scindia's departure from the Congress, the BJP would want to win the state's Assembly elections in 2023 with an absolute majority.
Rajasthan Elections
In the preceding assembly elections in December 2018, Congress defeated the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP administration and came into power in Rajasthan. The BJP and the Congress will again square off against one another in Rajasthan in 2023.
Chhattisgarh Elections
In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Congress won by a landslide margin, taking 68 seats in the Assembly of 90 members.
Telangana Elections
Previously, the assembly elections in Telangana were held in December 2018, and K. Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi came into power. This year too, KCR will face tough competition from the BJP which has expanded in the state.