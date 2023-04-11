As AAP Receives National Party Status, Find Out Which Parties Lost The Coveted Tag?
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP received the coveted status of being a National Party based on its electoral performance in four states
Election Commission acknowledged the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party and revoked the national party status of All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party Of India.
As per Election Commissions new list, India now has the following political outfits recognised as National Parties
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Indian National Congress (INC)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M)
National People's Party (NPP)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
EC named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. With AAP forming government in both Delhi and Punjab.
When Did EC Send Notice To TMC, CPI and NCP?
In 2019, the EC sent notices to the TMC, CPI, and NCP questioning their status based on their performance in the general election. Due to the covid pandemic, the process was put on hold temporarily. However, in November 2022, the poll panel resumed the process and on March 21, it heard responses from the Nationalist Congress Party and the CPI.
Why These Parties Lost The National Party Status?
The TMC was established on January 1, 1998, by Mamata Banerjee, who left Congress to create her own political party. In 2011, the party gained power by defeating the Left Front, capitalizing on public discontent with the communists. The party was designated as a national party in 2016, but its poor showing in certain northeastern states and Goa resulted in the removal of the status.
The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, a former Congress leader, gained national party status in 2000 after achieving success in multiple elections. As per the EC order, the NCP lost its state party status in Goa, Manipur, and Meghalaya.
The CPI was founded in 1925 and was recognized as a national party in 1989. However, it lost its national and state party status due to poor performance in elections in West Bengal and Odisha. According to EC officials, parties can regain their status based on their performance in future electoral cycles, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
How Can These Parties Regain The National Party Status?
In order to achieve national party status as outlined in the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order of 1968, a political party must be acknowledged as a state party in four states and have a minimum of two members in the corresponding legislative assemblies.
Also in order become eligible to be recognised as the state party, a political party has to win two seats and secure a minimum 6 percent votes in the state.
Which Political Parties Lost Their State Party Status?
In separate orders issued by the Election Commission, it has also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.