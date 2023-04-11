As AAP Receives National Party Status, Find Out Which Parties Lost The Coveted Tag?

Election Commission acknowledged the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party and revoked the national party status of All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party Of India.

As per Election Commissions new list, India now has the following political outfits recognised as National Parties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Indian National Congress (INC)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M)

National People's Party (NPP)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

EC named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. With AAP forming government in both Delhi and Punjab.