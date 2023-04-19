AAP Candidate List 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections

Most political parties have submitted their candidate lists for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are set to take place on May 10, 2023. The BJP, Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), and many other parties have released their candidates’ list for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Election Commission said that the voting would be held in a single-phase and the results would be made public on May 13, 2023.

On March 20, the Aam Aadmi Party also unveiled its initial slate of 80 candidates to run in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The first list includes former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner K Mathai, who will run from Shanti Nagar, Supreme Court attorney Brijesh Kalappa, who will run from Chickpet, BT Naganna, who will run from Rajajinagar, and Ajay Gowda, who will run from Padmanabhanagar. Prithvi Reddy, the party's state chief, claimed that 69 of the candidates are new faces, including young people, women, farmers, and people from different backgrounds.

The AAP published their second list of 60 candidates on March 31. Doctors, IT specialists, lawyers, farmers, and advocates are among the list's 60 members, the majority of whom are young people. This comes after the party unveiled its election manifesto for Karnataka, which included ten promises, including 300 free electricity units per month, 80% local hiring preference, and 33% female employment preference if elected to power.

A third list of candidates with 28 names was unveiled not long after. The 28 candidates on the third list are all running in the Assembly elections for the first time. Further, on April 18, AAP released a fourth list of 43 candidates. "The criteria used to decide the winnability of our candidates is their integrity and their intent to serve rather than their money or muscle power," AAP said in a statement.