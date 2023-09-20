Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: We Support The Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia Gandhi
Catch all live updates of the special parliament session here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Sonia Gandhi Speaks In Lok Sabha On Women Reservation Bill Debate
"We have to recognize the importance of women".
"We Support the Women Reservation Bill".
Rajiv Gandhi introduced reservation in local bodies.
Sonia Gandhi To Begin Discussion From Congress Party On Women's Reservation Bill
#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked whether the Congress will be part of the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Yes, Sonia Gandhi will take part in it. Sonia Gandhi will start (discussion) from our party, it has beenâ¦ pic.twitter.com/kFoete0SmB— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023
Congress To Have A Detailed Discussion On Women's Reservation Bill
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 am today, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh said.
VIDEO | "Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 am today. In that meeting, we will have a detailed discussion over Women's Reservation Bill, 2023," says Congress leader @kodikunnilMP on opposition's strategy ahead of discussion on Women'sâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KaBtNCnqzB— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2023
Lok Sabha-List Of Business
Following Ministers to lay papers on the table:
Arjun Ram Meghwal for Ministry of Law and Justice
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao for Ministry of Railways
Niranjan Jyoti for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Meenakashi Lekhi for Ministry of Culture; and
Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education
Source: Lok Sabha release
Rajya Sabha-List Of Business
Following Ministers to lay papers on the table today:
Kiren Rijiju for Ministry of Earth Sciences
Pankaj Chaudhary for Ministry of Finance
Annpurna Devi for Ministry of Education; and
Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education
Source: Rajya Sabha release