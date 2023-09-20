Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: We Support The Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia Gandhi

BQPrimePoliticsParliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: We Support The Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia Gandhi
Catch all live updates of the special parliament session here.

20 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Parliament building. (Source: Wikipedia) </p></div>
New Parliament building. (Source: Wikipedia)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sonia Gandhi Speaks In Lok Sabha On Women Reservation Bill Debate

  • "We have to recognize the importance of women".

  • "We Support the Women Reservation Bill".

  • Rajiv Gandhi introduced reservation in local bodies.

Sonia Gandhi To Begin Discussion From Congress Party On Women's Reservation Bill


Congress To Have A Detailed Discussion On Women's Reservation Bill

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 am today, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh said.

Lok Sabha-List Of Business

Following Ministers to lay papers on the table:

  • Arjun Ram Meghwal for Ministry of Law and Justice

  • Danve Raosaheb Dadarao for Ministry of Railways

  • Niranjan Jyoti for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

  • Meenakashi Lekhi for Ministry of Culture; and

  • Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education

Source: Lok Sabha release


Rajya Sabha-List Of Business

Following Ministers to lay papers on the table today:

  • Kiren Rijiju for Ministry of Earth Sciences

  • Pankaj Chaudhary for Ministry of Finance

  • Annpurna Devi for Ministry of Education; and

  • Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education

Source: Rajya Sabha release






