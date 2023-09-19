Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: Both Houses To Shift To New Building Soon
Catch all live updates of the special parliament session here.
Special Parliament Session: Tentative Agenda
Lok Sabha, which was adjourned on Monday will begin at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Cabinet ministers, Kirean Rijiju and Pankaj Chaudhary will be laying new papers on the table, whereas Secretary General will table 23 bills passed by both houses of the parliament during the twelfth session of 17th Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The list of business in the upper house of the parliament for today include the discussion and review of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Goa and Kerala.
Women's Reservation Bill Cleared By Cabinet, Say Reports
The Women's Reservation Bill received approval during the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, multiple media reports said. A union minister confirmed it on social media before deleting the post, causing confusion.
"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet," Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for food processing industries and jal shakti, said on X (formerly Twitter). The post is now deleted.
NDTV and other media publications also reported that the bill has been approved, citing unnamed sources. The bill seeks to allocate 33%, or one-third, of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.
Earlier, addressing the media ahead of the special Parliament session, the Prime Minister said that "historic decisions" will be taken.
There has been no formal announcement on Cabinet decisions yet. The Press Information Bureau is tasked with releasing the official statement on Cabinet decisions.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has also not yet issued a statement on the Cabinet meeting yet.
Second Day Of The Five-Day Special Parliament Session Begins Today
After hoisting the national flag at the new parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha Special Session of the Parliament on Monday.
After 75 years, India's parliament will move to the new building on Sept. 19.
All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning.
This will be attended by the vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman; the Prime Minister; Lok Sabha Speaker; leader of the house in Rajya Sabha; minister of parliamentary affairs; leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and leader of largest opposition party in Lok Sabha; and members of both the houses of parliament.
After a gathering at the Central Hall, both the houses will meet in their respective chambers in New Parliament House.