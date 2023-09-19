Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: Both Houses To Shift To New Building Soon

The Women's Reservation Bill received approval during the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, multiple media reports said. A union minister confirmed it on social media before deleting the post, causing confusion.

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet," Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for food processing industries and jal shakti, said on X (formerly Twitter). The post is now deleted.

NDTV and other media publications also reported that the bill has been approved, citing unnamed sources. The bill seeks to allocate 33%, or one-third, of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Earlier, addressing the media ahead of the special Parliament session, the Prime Minister said that "historic decisions" will be taken.