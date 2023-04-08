Parliament Deadlock Unfortunate, Discussion Bedrock Of Democracy, Says Sharad Pawar

Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV: Let's talk about the other issue. A foreign short seller comes with the intent to earn money, brings a report, and raises questions about a businessman. We think of that as the biggest issue in the country without looking at the impact on the financial system, investor confidence, or the economy. A demand was made for a Supreme Court enquiry or a JPC probe. If a Supreme Court enquiry is happening, then what is the locus of a JPC probe?

Sharad Pawar: The thing is, you spoke about a foreign firm or individual making a statement. The statement caused an uproar across the country. Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier, and there was a ruckus in parliament for a few days, but this time out of proportion importance was given to the issue. The issues that were kept, who kept them—we had never heard of these people who gave the statement—what is the background? When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, and we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted

It seems that an individual industrial group in the country was targeted. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an enquiry. A demand for a JPC probe was made in parliament. I had a different viewpoint on this. JPCs were appointed on many issues. I remember a JPC was appointed once on the issue of Coca Cola, and I was the chairman. So, a JPC has never been formed earlier, that is not the case. A demand for a JPC is not wrong, but why was the demand made? The demand for a JPC was made to say that some industrial house must be enquired into

After the demand was raised, the Supreme Court took initiative on its own and appointed a committee with a retired Supreme Court judge, an expert, an administrator, and an economist. They were given guidelines and a timeframe and told to conduct an enquiry. On the other hand, the opposition wanted a parliamentary committee to be appointed. If a parliamentary committee is appointed, then monitoring is with the ruling party. The demand was against the ruling party, and if the committee appointed for an enquiry has a majority from the ruling party, then how the truth will come out is a valid concern. If the Supreme Court, which no one can influence, were to conduct the enquiry, then there was a better chance of the truth coming to light. So, after the Supreme Court announced an enquiry, there was no significance of a JPC Probe. It was not needed.