Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Hints at Returning to Parliament

Khan believes the multi-party ruling coalition led by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which ousted him from power through a no-confidence vote in April, is splitting after Karachi’s biggest ethnic party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, did not participate in Karachi by-elections, hinting at quitting the government. The party, however, later said it will support Sharif as the premier even if it resigns from his cabinet. Khan’s party had announced to resign from parliament a day after he was ousted from power.