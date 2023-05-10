Pakistan Latest: Imran Khan Faces Court As Protests Spread
Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan will appear at an anti-graft tribunal Wednesday after his dramatic arrest led to violent clashes across the country between his supporters and security forces.
The 70-year-old former cricket star’s arrest by paramilitary troops on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau in Islamabad is a sharp escalation of his confrontation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and the country’s powerful military.
Khan’s supporters targeted the army’s headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, stormed a top regional commander’s residence in Lahore, and set fire to at least three buildings across the country on Tuesday night. Khan’s party said at least four people were killed and 20 injured.
The latest crisis comes as Pakistan is grappling with an economy in deep distress. Moody’s Investors Service has warned the nation could default without an IMF bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain. It downgraded the nation’s rating to an all-time low earlier this year.
Pakistan’s dollar bonds due 2031 fell to the lowest since November on Wednesday, trading at 33.846 cents on the dollar.
Key Developments
(All times Pakistan local)
Anti-Graft Agency to Seek 14-Day Custody (8:00 a.m.)
The anti-graft agency is going to seek 14 days of custody for Khan, the maximum allowed under law, an agency official said. However, the Dawn newspaper reported that they would likely be granted only four to five days, citing an unnamed source in the agency.
Khan, who has been pushing for early national elections since he was ousted from power last year, is facing dozens of cases, including charges of corruption and terrorism. He denies all the charges, saying they are politically motivated.
Khan’s Party to Keep Protesting Until His Release (12:06 a.m.)
The Tehreek-e-Insaf party directed supporters to continue with sit-ins and protests across the country until Khan is released from custody. Supporters are also expected to gather at the Islamabad judicial complex at 8 a.m. to continue with their protests.
US, UK Call for Rule of Law in Pakistan (11:30 p.m.)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart James Cleverly called for adherence to the rule of law in Pakistan, hours after Khan was arrested.
Blinken said in a press conference in Washington that Washington doesn’t have a position on any political candidate or party. “We just want to make sure whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” he said.
Khan has, in the past, accused Washington of conspiring with the the army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oust him last year. The government and the army have denied the allegation, though Khan had tapped into anti-American sentiment and won widespread support in Pakistan.
Islamabad High Court Says Khan Arrest Is Legal (10:01 p.m.)
The Islamabad High Court said Khan’s arrest was legal, according to his lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha. Khan’s legal team intends to challenge his detention, Panjutha added.
Telecom Official Confirms Mobile Data Services Suspended (9:11 p.m.)
Mobile broadband services were suspended across the country on the orders of the interior ministry, a Telecom Pakistan Authority spokesperson confirmed, after protests spread.
