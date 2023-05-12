Pakistan Latest: Government Slams Court For Freeing Imran Khan
Pakistan’s government criticized the Supreme Court for releasing former premier Imran Khan from custody and vowed to find other ways to arrest him, signaling the showdown that’s fueled unrest across the country is far from over.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a local television station that the former cricket star will be arrested again. Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the top court was ignoring the attacks on military and government property by Khan’s supporters.
Khan will appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday at 11 a.m. to ask judges to reconsider a ruling that his arrest by paramilitary troops on the orders of the anti-graft agency was legal. His party called on supporters to come to the capital despite a government ban on gatherings.
At least eight people were killed and hundreds arrested in clashes between security forces and protesters that broke out after his detention on Tuesday. The government called on the military to help restore order, invoking the constitution to deploy troops across the country.
The unrest has tipped Pakistan’s economy even further into distress, with the rupee slumping to a record low on Thursday. Moody’s has warned the nation could default without an International Monetary Fund bailout, as its financing options beyond June are uncertain.
(All times Pakistan local)
Pakistan Minister Dismisses Talk of Emergency Rule (1:00 a.m.)
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has dismissed talk of a state of emergency being imposed on Pakistan, saying it was business as usual. She too criticized the ruling by the country’s top court to release Imran Khan from the custody of the anti-graft agency.
She told a local television program that police have gone after the mobs that attacked military and state buildings after Khan was arrested.
Police Warn Against Public Gatherings in Islamabad (12:23 a.m.)
Police in the capital warned that the Section 144 ban on public gatherings is still in force and asked “political workers not to obstruct” the legal processes in the courts.
Defense Minister Says Court Ignoring Attacks by Khan’s Supporters (11:40 p.m.)
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Supreme Court wasn’t taking into consideration the attacks on military and state properties by supporters of Imran Khan when it ordered his release. He called the order a special reprieve for Khan during a media conference.
Imran Khan to Address Supporters on a Highway in Islamabad (11:30 p.m.)
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has called on supporters to gather at a highway in the capital on Friday to show solidarity. Imran Khan is supposed to show up after his court appearance in the morning, the party said in a tweet.
Interior Minister Vows to Arrest Imran Khan Again (10:51 p.m.)
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the authorities will arrest the political leader, without giving details.
This depends on whether Khan can get bail from the Islamabad High Court on Friday. If he doesn’t succeed, this would be the first opportunity for the authorities to arrest him.
Pakistan in a Very Challenging Situation, IMF Says (8:00 p.m.)
Pakistan faces very large financing needs, International Monetary Fund spokeswoman Julie Kozack said in a briefing. Both sides are engaged to make progress in the loan review, she added.
The financing committed by Pakistan’s external partners is a welcome sign but significant additional funds are essential to complete the loan review, Kozack said. Pakistan has previously said Saudi Arabia has committed to a new loan of $2 billion and United Arab Emirates has pledged $1 billion.
Khan to Spend the Night at Police Guest House for Security (6:36 p.m.)
Imran Khan is now under the Supreme Court’s custody and will spend the night at a police guest house before appearing at the Islamabad High Court Friday for another case, one of his lawyers, Babar Awan, told reporters.
The politician wanted to return home but the top court said he needed to stay in a secure location, Khan’s lawyer added. He is allowed to receive ten visitors until his court case on Friday.
Khan was scheduled to attend the high court proceedings in relation to a land deal before he was arrested by paramilitary rangers on Tuesday.
Top Court Orders Imran Khan’s Release from Custody (6:15 p.m.)
Imran Khan has been freed by the Supreme Court, which ruled that his arrest by the anti-graft agency was illegal, according to his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat.
The Chief Justice told Khan to ask his supporters to go home, a request the former premier agreed to, Marwat told reporters outside the courthouse.
Video footage showed Khan walking out, flanked by his lawyers.
Pakistan Supreme Court Rules Imran Khan’s Arrest Was Illegal (6:07 p.m.)
The Supreme Court said the manner of the former premier’s arrest, from outside a court, was irregular and declared it illegal, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said. It’s not immediately clear Khan will be freed right away.
Khan Arrives at the Supreme Court Under Heavy Escort (5:53 p.m.)
Imran Khan arrived at the Supreme Court escorted by heavily armed paramilitary troops. He was taken inside the court via the judges gate, Dawn reported.
Security Tightens Around Court Ahead of Khan’s arrival (5:03 p.m.)
Security was tightened around the court complex ahead of Khan’s appearance with police and paramilitary soldiers — many wearing bullet proof vests — lining the entryway.
Local news reports said that bomb disposal squads were also deployed and only lawyers and reporters were allowed inside the building. The former prime minister’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party asked its supporters to stay away from the Supreme Court.
Court Orders Imran Khan to Appear (3:38 p.m.)
The graft agency has been asked to present Imran Khan before the Supreme Court at 4:30 p.m. local time, Faisal Chaudhry, one of the lawyers on his team, said.
Local media said the a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the plea. Bandial said the justices were currently examining the manner in which the arrest was carried out and whether contempt of court had taken place, according to Dawn newspaper.
“No one can be arrested from the Supreme Court, a high court or an accountability court,” Bandial was quoted as saying in the report.
Khan was picked up by dozens of paramilitary rangers in a court complex in Islamabad on Tuesday and handed over to the anti-graft agency that sought and won the right to remand him.
State Gifts Case Trial Set to Begin Saturday (2:09 p.m.)
Khan’s trial on charges of hiding earnings from the sale of state gifts will start on May 13, according to Saad Hasan, the Election Commission’s lawyer.
Prosecution witnesses have been summoned to appear at an Islamabad court, according to an order that also states that Khan refused to answer any court questions or sign the charge sheet. He won’t be required to attend the trial.
Rupee Slides on Political Turmoil (1:40 p.m.)
The currency dropped 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.
Supreme Court to Hear Khan’s Appeal Against Arrest (12:26 p.m.)
Khan’s lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjhuta, said the hearing was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. local time.
The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, has played a key role in the political crisis after ruling that local elections in Punjab province should go ahead on May 14, going against the government and the Election Commission’s move to postpone.
Pakistan VPN Demand Continues to Soar (12:10 p.m.)
The demand for virtual private networks was 13 times higher than the 28-day average before the government put in place mobile data and social media blocks, according to day-end stats on May 10, according to data from Top10VPN, an independent VPN review website.
Pakistan Stocks Rise Most in Three Weeks (9:57 a.m.)
The nation’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1%, the most since April 20, after IMF assured that it remains engaged with Pakistan for its loan program. This upside can be short-lived since the political situation remains bleak, said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities, in Karachi.
Several Senior Leaders From Khan’s Party Detained (8:32 a.m.)
The detentions of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders continued late into the night Wednesday, Khan’s party said. The detainees include former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, general secretary Asad Umar, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.
The leaders were picked up for fanning violence and arson attacks, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawad said Thursday.
IMF Continues Engagement with Pakistan on Current Loan Deal (12:28 a.m.)
The IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on securing funding and policy assurances with the goal of reaching an agreement on the ninth review of the $6.7 billion loan agreed in 2019, a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Bloomberg query.
IMF data shows the loan has about $2.6 billion remaining to disburse, with the program expiring at the end of June.
The fund declined to comment on Khan’s arrest.
