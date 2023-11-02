Pakistan Elections Scheduled For Feb. 11, Geo TV Says

Voting in Pakistan. Photographer: A Majeed/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s national elections will be held on February 11 that will elect a government for the next five years, Geo TV reported.
An election commission lawyer told a Supreme Court hearing, multiple local television channels report. The election commission had earlier said election can be held in late January or February without giving an exact date.
Election Commission of Pakistan spokesman Haroon Shinwari could not be reached immediately for a comment.