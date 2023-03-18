Pakistan Police Breach Imran Khan's Lahore Residence; Recover Weapons, Petrol Bombs

'Zaman Park had become a no-go area. As many as 10,000 Punjab police took part in the operation to clear it. We had also reports that the members of banned organizations were also hissing there.'

The cricketer-turned-politician, decrying the police operation, in a series of tweets said: 'It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court because I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all.' 'Meanwhile, Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of the London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.'

Talking to Geo News, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that the police were fired upon from inside the residence. He went on to say that a “no-go area” had been created outside the 70-year-old PTI chief's house.