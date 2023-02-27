Opposition Parties Unite To Condemn Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary had welcomed the arrest and said: "When our children were gasping for breath in the Corona pandemic, Sisodia, Kejriwal was carrying out the liquor scam in connivance with the liquor mafia. The arrest of Sisodia after the written complaint of the Congress would have increased Delhi's hope of justice today." Delhi Congress had also demanded Sisodia's arrest.

Sanjay Singh said both the Congress and the BJP had used central agencies to their benefit. "Congress has also misused the power of CBI, ED and other central agencies in the past," he added.

Only recently in its plenary session held in Raipur, the Congress had underlined the need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds and promised to "go all out" to identify secular, like-minded forces that can come together.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti had pointed to the Congress' reluctance in condemning the arrest. "Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of the ED onslaught yet they are joining BJP's propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponized, the Opposition should've rallied together," she said in a tweet.

In August last year, nearly 16 opposition parties had issued a joint statement after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act relating to the ED's power of arrest, attachment, search and seizure.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi defended the arrest and said children of Delhi have suffered because of AAP and the previous governments. "In the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone's saying. If they would have worked as per BJP, then AAP leaders would have been arrested before the elections. But the CBI arrested him after finding the evidence," she said.

While speaking in Parliament recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that the ED had succeeded in bringing opposition parties together, something voters failed to do.

Apart from Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the AAP, major opposition leaders to have been jailed in various cases lodged by the investigative agencies include former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, and NCP’s Nawab Mailk.