Opposition Parties Unite To Condemn Manish Sisodia's Arrest
In its plenary session, the Congress had underlined the need for a united opposition to take on the NDA.
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia—in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy—several opposition parties took on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging the party's misuse of the investigative agency.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh thanked Samajwadi Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for "standing with the AAP in the toughest times and raising their voice against the Centre".
Among the first to condemn the arrest, the Trinamool Congress said it was a "reflection of authoritarian rule". Party MP Derek O'Brien claimed that no action would have been initiated against Sisodia, had he been a part of the saffron camp.
"If Manish Sisodia had got himself a BJP brand of washing machine, he would (have) never been arrested. Bravo, Manish. Allies, Shiv Sena, SAD, JD(U), TDP, and many others have all abandoned BJP. Only CBI, ED, and I-T remain true allies," he said in a tweet.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party's defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls. "By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi," Yadav said in a tweet.
BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claimed that the CBI has arrested Sisodia in order to divert people’s attention from Adani-Modi 'nexus'. Telangana BJP shot back to his comment, saying that his daughter and party MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla will be arrested next in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the arrest was an attack on democracy and alleged that the central agencies were being used by the Union government to intimidate opposition-ruled states and their leaders.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also the party general secretary in charge of communication, posted a tweet much later in the day condemning the arrest. He said the party has always held the belief that institutions like Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under the Modi government. "These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation," he said.
Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary had welcomed the arrest and said: "When our children were gasping for breath in the Corona pandemic, Sisodia, Kejriwal was carrying out the liquor scam in connivance with the liquor mafia. The arrest of Sisodia after the written complaint of the Congress would have increased Delhi's hope of justice today." Delhi Congress had also demanded Sisodia's arrest.
Sanjay Singh said both the Congress and the BJP had used central agencies to their benefit. "Congress has also misused the power of CBI, ED and other central agencies in the past," he added.
Only recently in its plenary session held in Raipur, the Congress had underlined the need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds and promised to "go all out" to identify secular, like-minded forces that can come together.
Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti had pointed to the Congress' reluctance in condemning the arrest. "Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of the ED onslaught yet they are joining BJP's propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponized, the Opposition should've rallied together," she said in a tweet.
In August last year, nearly 16 opposition parties had issued a joint statement after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act relating to the ED's power of arrest, attachment, search and seizure.
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi defended the arrest and said children of Delhi have suffered because of AAP and the previous governments. "In the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone's saying. If they would have worked as per BJP, then AAP leaders would have been arrested before the elections. But the CBI arrested him after finding the evidence," she said.
While speaking in Parliament recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that the ED had succeeded in bringing opposition parties together, something voters failed to do.
Apart from Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the AAP, major opposition leaders to have been jailed in various cases lodged by the investigative agencies include former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, and NCP’s Nawab Mailk.