Nitish Presides Over Opposition Meet With Kharge, Lalu Seated On Either Side

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday presided over the opposition parties meeting under way here flanked on either side by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.

Leaders of more than a dozen opposition political parties sat inside a sprawling conference room to chalk out a joint strategy to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

Although media personnel were not allowed to cover the meeting, a short video clip of the same was shared on the WhatsApp group of the CM house.

Kharge was seen engaged in an animated conversation with Kumar, who was seated on his right side, while Rahul Gandhi, who was seated on his left, listened attentively.

Lalu Prasad was seated between Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.