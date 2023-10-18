MP Elections 2023: What's In Congress Poll Manifesto? Here Are The 59 Promises
Congress also revealed its new slogan: “Congress Aayegi, Khushhali Layegi” (Congress will come and bring happiness).
Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress released the party manifesto on Tuesday.
The opposition party in the state vowed to conduct a caste survey and announced a slew of sops, including 27% reservation to the OBCs, a farm loan waiver, Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all residents and even an IPL team for Madhya Pradesh if voted to power in the state.
The 106-page manifesto contains 59 promises and 101 'main guarantees.'
While polling for the Madhya Pradesh assembly would be held on November, votes would be counted on December 3.
At the launch of the manifesto, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and to form an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state if the opposition party forms a government after the elections.
Congress Manifesto For Madhya Pradesh
The Congress promised to give assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women under the 'Nari Samman Yojana', farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, 100 units of free electricity and 200 units at half rate to consumers, free power for 5 HP motor for irrigation purpose to cultivators, waive pending electricity dues of farmers and taking back false cases related to electricity and farm agitations.
"We will provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people," Kamal Nath said while releasing the manifesto.
Congress has said that it will purchase wheat at the minimum rate of Rs 2,600 per quintal and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and will ensure that the cultivators will get their input costs.
The Congress has also promised to make make school education free in Madhya Pradesh. The party has promised to give direct government jobs to the Olympic, World Cup, Asiad and Commonwealth Games medal winners.
For journalists, the party has promised to raise the monthly honorarium to senior journalists in the state to Rs 25,000 per month (from the current Rs 20,000), develop 'New City' (colony) in metros for them and provide them health insurance free of cost.
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, manifesto committee chairman Rajendra Singh and other senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion. The party's national spokesperson, Charan Singh Sapra, said the Congress will win more than 150 seats (out of 230) in the elections.
