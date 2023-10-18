MP Elections 2023: What's In Congress Poll Manifesto? Here Are The 59 Promises

Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress released the party manifesto on Tuesday.

The opposition party in the state vowed to conduct a caste survey and announced a slew of sops, including 27% reservation to the OBCs, a farm loan waiver, Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all residents and even an IPL team for Madhya Pradesh if voted to power in the state.

The 106-page manifesto contains 59 promises and 101 'main guarantees.' Congress also revealed its new slogan: “Congress Aayegi, Khushhali Layegi” (Congress will come and bring happiness).

While polling for the Madhya Pradesh assembly would be held on November, votes would be counted on December 3.

At the launch of the manifesto, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and to form an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state if the opposition party forms a government after the elections.