Mohamed Muizzu, A Pro-China Candidate, To Be Next Maldives President

Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China candidate, on Saturday won the presidential election in the Maldives, posing another challenge to the nation's relationship with India.

Muizzu, 45, won 54.06% of the vote in the run-off contest. Incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has conceded defeat.

Prior to Solih's term, Muizzu's People's National Congress development plan was bankrolled by Chinese funds under its Belt and Road infrastructure programme.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as president of the Maldives.

In a post on X, he said, 'India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.' Muizzu defeated incumbent Mohamed Solih to become president of the island nation.