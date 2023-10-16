Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of 39 Candidates
Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.
The Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly Elections with the party's state unit chief Lalsawta fielded from Aizawl West-III.
The names of candidates were announced on a day senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections in the northeastern state.
While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta was fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been nominated from Aizawl North-I (ST).
Mizoram Congress Candidate List 2023
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Rahul Gandhi In Mizoram
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl aboard a helicopter from Tripura's capital Agartala, Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.
He will undertake a padayatra (march) from Chanmari junction to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around 4-5 km, and address a rally near the governor's house, he said. Gandhi will also interact with students in the evening.
On Tuesday, he will meet party leaders and address a press conference in Aizawl, Renthlei said. He will also visit Lunglei town in the southern part of the state and hold a public meeting there.
Gandhi will leave for Delhi via Agartala by a chopper from Lunglei on Tuesday, he said.
News agency PTI reported that political parties, churches, civil society organisations and student bodies have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the vote counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christian community of the state.
Christians account for around 87% of Mizoram's population, according to the 2011 census. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats.
The BJP said that it will announce the names of its candidates for 40 assembly seats in the next two to three days.
(With PTI inputs)