Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of 39 Candidates

The Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly Elections with the party's state unit chief Lalsawta fielded from Aizawl West-III.

The names of candidates were announced on a day senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections in the northeastern state.

While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta was fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been nominated from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.