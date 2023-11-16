Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: How To Check Name In Voters' List And Documents Required For Voting

MP Assembly Elections 2023: People in Madhya Pradesh will cast their vote on Friday, November 17 to elect a new state government.

High-decibel campaigning came to an end on Wednesday evening for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where top leaders of contesting parties criss-crossed the state addressing rallies, holding roadshows, trading charges and making a slew of promises to seek votes for their candidates.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.

As many as 5,60,60,925 voters -- 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females and 1,373 third gender persons -- are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday when single phase voting opens from 7 am to 6 pm at 2,049 polling stations in the state.

Ahead of the all-important voting day, it is necessary that voters keep their voter IDs and other important documents ready before reaching the polling booth.

An Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voting ID is one of the documents for establishing the identity of an elector at the time of voting.

Voters must check their names in the voters' list to see whether they are eligible to vote or not. This can be done by entering the EPIC number, mobile number and personal details. The EPIC number can be found on the Voting ID.