Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: How To Check Name In Voters' List And Documents Required For Voting
A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Assembly Elections 2023: People in Madhya Pradesh will cast their vote on Friday, November 17 to elect a new state government.
High-decibel campaigning came to an end on Wednesday evening for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where top leaders of contesting parties criss-crossed the state addressing rallies, holding roadshows, trading charges and making a slew of promises to seek votes for their candidates.
A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.
As many as 5,60,60,925 voters -- 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females and 1,373 third gender persons -- are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday when single phase voting opens from 7 am to 6 pm at 2,049 polling stations in the state.
Ahead of the all-important voting day, it is necessary that voters keep their voter IDs and other important documents ready before reaching the polling booth.
An Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voting ID is one of the documents for establishing the identity of an elector at the time of voting.
Voters must check their names in the voters' list to see whether they are eligible to vote or not. This can be done by entering the EPIC number, mobile number and personal details. The EPIC number can be found on the Voting ID.
How To Check Name In Madhya Pradesh Voters' List?
Step 1: Visit the official Election Commission of India website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/
Step 2: Three options are visible on the screen - search by details, search by EPIC. No and search by mobile.
Step 3: Enter the details in either section along with the captcha text and click on search.
Step 4: The screen will flash all your details along with polling station, assembly constituency and booth details.
List Of Documents Required To Vote In MP Assembly Elections 2023
The Election Commission of India has directed that all electors in all constituencies who have been issued Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) have to produce the Electors Photo Identity Card for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.
Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity. The list of eleven documents is:
Passport,
Driving License,
Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies,
Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,
PAN Card,
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,
MNREGA Job Card,
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,
Pension document with photograph,
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and
Aadhaar Card.
Campaigning In Madhya Pradesh
On the last day of campaigning, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, his party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Smriti Irani and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (all three from BJP) made last minute efforts to woo voters for their respective candidates.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also addressed rallies on the last day.
The Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party after the 2018 polls and formed the government with the help of BSP, SP and independent MLAs under the leadership of Kamal Nath.
However, the Nath regime collapsed in March 2020 after a rebellion by now Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MLAs loyal to him, paving the way for the return of the BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
