Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Releases First List Of 39 Candidates For MP Assembly Polls
The BJP on Thursday released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
The list has been released a day after BJP's Central Election Committee took stock of the poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday during a meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.
Five states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram -- are expected to go to the polls in November-December.
The ruling party in Madhya Pradesh has fielded BJP SC Morcha President Lal Singh Arya Gohad assembly constituency.
BJP National Secretary Omprakash Dhurwey to contest from Shahpura assembly constituency in MP.
Dhruv Narayan Singh will contest from Bhopal Madhya seat and Alok Sharma will fight the election from Bhopal Uttar assembly constituency. Here's the full list of all 39 candidates:
BJP's Candidate List For Madhya Pradesh Elections
Amit Shah To Visit Madhya Pradesh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Madhya Pradesh government’s “report card” in Bhopal on Sunday and address the BJP’s working committee meeting in Gwalior, the pocket borough of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a party functionary said on Thursday.
“Shahji will come here (Bhopal) in the morning and release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on August 20. Thereafter he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address the working committee meeting,” the state BJP leader, who did not wish to be identified told news agency PTI.
(With PTI inputs)