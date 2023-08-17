Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Releases First List Of 39 Candidates For MP Assembly Polls

The BJP on Thursday released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The list has been released a day after BJP's Central Election Committee took stock of the poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday during a meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Five states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram -- are expected to go to the polls in November-December.