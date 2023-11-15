Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More
Here's everything you need to know about the single-phased assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Assembly Elections 2023: The election campaign for single-phased assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will conclude on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, asserting that people are very angry with the dynastic and negative politics of the Congress.
In his posts on X, Modi also assured Chhattisgarh voters that the BJP is sworn to fulfil all its pledges. Polling for 70 out of a total 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh under the second phase will also be held on Friday.
Voting for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh was held in 20 assembly constituencies on November 7 along with single-phased polling in Mizoram for all 40 assembly constituencies.
"The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People are believing the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the coming BJP government in the state will be a dispensation of their aspirations and the state's prosperity," he said.
People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed state belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.
The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of a double-engine government and appreciate its requirement, PM Modi said, adding that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.
Last week, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh released its manifesto for the elections which promised, among other things, a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna and Ujjwala schemes and free education upto the post-graduation level for girls from poor families.
Higher minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy, houses for the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme and free education up to Class 12 for poor students were among other salient promises.
The 96-page 'Sankalp Patra' (vision document) was released in Bhopal by BJP president J P Nadda along with the party's state chief V D Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.
à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤²à¥à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾-à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥-à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¤¾, à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾, à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤â¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of toppling his party's government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 by purchasing MLAs, and expressed confidence that the grand old party would win around 150 seats, out of the 230, in the state assembly elections. He was addressing an election rally in Vidisha, around 55 km from the state capital.
"A storm is going to come in favour of the Congress. The party will be winning 145 to 150 seats. Five years back, you (people) elected a Congress government but BJP leaders (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (MP Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah purchased the MLAs and stole your government," Gandhi said.
Last month, the Congress released the party's manifesto for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The party has promised to conduct a caste survey and also announced a bevy of sops, including 27% reservation to the OBCs, farm loan waiver and Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all the people in the state, if voted to power.
Releasing the 106-page manifesto listing 59 promises and 101 main guarantees, state Congress chief Kamal Nath also announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and to form an IPL team of the state if the opposition party forms its government after the polls.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Date And Time
Polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place in a single phase on Friday, November 17 from 7 AM onwards. The results will be declared on December 3.
MP Assembly Elections 2023: Total Constituencies In Madhya Pradesh
There are 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress won the 2018 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats and the BJP came second with 109 seats.
The BJP had toppled the Kamal Nath government in 2020 after several MLAs close to Scindia, then in the Congress, withdrew their support. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.
Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Total Voters
A total of 2534 candidates will contest the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
The number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is more than 5.60 crore. Out of 5,60,60,925 voters, 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 others are of the third gender, PTI quoted a senior election commission official as saying.
(With PTI inputs)