Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More

MP Assembly Elections 2023: The election campaign for single-phased assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will conclude on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, asserting that people are very angry with the dynastic and negative politics of the Congress.

In his posts on X, Modi also assured Chhattisgarh voters that the BJP is sworn to fulfil all its pledges. Polling for 70 out of a total 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh under the second phase will also be held on Friday.

Voting for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh was held in 20 assembly constituencies on November 7 along with single-phased polling in Mizoram for all 40 assembly constituencies.

"The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People are believing the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the coming BJP government in the state will be a dispensation of their aspirations and the state's prosperity," he said.

People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed state belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.

The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of a double-engine government and appreciate its requirement, PM Modi said, adding that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.

Last week, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh released its manifesto for the elections which promised, among other things, a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna and Ujjwala schemes and free education upto the post-graduation level for girls from poor families.

Higher minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy, houses for the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme and free education up to Class 12 for poor students were among other salient promises.

The 96-page 'Sankalp Patra' (vision document) was released in Bhopal by BJP president J P Nadda along with the party's state chief V D Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.