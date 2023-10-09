Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Third List Of 57 Candidates
More than 5.60 crore electors in Madhya Pradesh are eligible to exercise their franchise in the November 17 assembly polls.
MP Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
With this list which includes 57 names, the ruling party in the state has so far declared candidates for 135 seats for polls to the 230-member House.
The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.
The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni and the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight the election from Datia assembly constituency seat.
Gopal Bhargava has been fielded from Rehli while Vishwas Sarang and Tulsiram Silavat will contest from Narela and Sanwer respectively.
Madhya Pradesh BJP Candidate List 2023
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday described the next month's assembly elections in the state as a battle of ideologies and appealed to people to vote in large numbers with enthusiasm.
Another BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including his home state Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to the people to take part with full enthusiasm and vote in large numbers as elections not only form a government but also decide the future of the people and the state,” Chouhan told reporters in Sidhi after the poll schedule was declared by the Election Commission of India for five states.
In the 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won a maximum of 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP bagged 109 seats.
With the BJP lagging in the tally, the Congress enlisted the support of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and independent candidates to form a coalition government under Kamal Nath.
However, the Congress-led dispensation collapsed midway in March 2020 after several MLAs of the Congress who were loyal to Scindia crossed over to the BJP, which returned to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
(With PTI inputs)