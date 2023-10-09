Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Third List Of 57 Candidates

MP Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

With this list which includes 57 names, the ruling party in the state has so far declared candidates for 135 seats for polls to the 230-member House.

The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni and the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight the election from Datia assembly constituency seat.

Gopal Bhargava has been fielded from Rehli while Vishwas Sarang and Tulsiram Silavat will contest from Narela and Sanwer respectively.