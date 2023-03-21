BQPrimePoliticsMacron Popularity Sinks To Lowest In Four Years, Ifop Poll Shows
Macron Popularity Sinks To Lowest In Four Years, Ifop Poll Shows

21 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, awaits the arrival of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, ahead of their trilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. France and Germany can be 'game changers' in Ukraine, said Zelenskiy, following his trip to London where he praised the UK for supporting his nation in its fight against Russia since the first day of the invasion. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, awaits the arrival of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, ahead of their trilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. France and Germany can be 'game changers' in Ukraine, said Zelenskiy, following his trip to London where he praised the UK for supporting his nation in its fight against Russia since the first day of the invasion. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) --

President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has sunk to the lowest level since the days of the Yellow Vest protests in early 2019, a poll showed, amid mounting opposition to his effort to raise the retirement age.

The survey by Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper shows that 28% of those polled are satisfied with Macron’s performance, down 4 points from a month ago, JDD reported Sunday. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s approval rating was unchanged at 29%.

Borne pushed through a retirement reform proposal on Thursday without a vote of Parliament after it became clear the government couldn’t muster enough support from legislators. She now faces no-confidence votes in Parliament on Monday; if they’re successful, the pension law will be nullified and Borne will have to resign. 

Unions have promised to continue striking in opposition to the law, while protesters plan a nationwide action on Thursday. Smaller marches are taking place throughout the country this weekend.

Since December, Macron’s popularity has dropped 8 points, JDD reported. Ifop surveyed 1,928 people online and by phone from March 9 through March 16, the day that the government pushed through the retirement proposal.

