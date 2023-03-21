Macron Popularity Sinks To Lowest In Four Years, Ifop Poll Shows

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, awaits the arrival of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, ahead of their trilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. France and Germany can be 'game changers' in Ukraine, said Zelenskiy, following his trip to London where he praised the UK for supporting his nation in its fight against Russia since the first day of the invasion. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg