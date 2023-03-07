Low-Key Politician With Penchant For 'Clean Politics'—Manik Saha To Be Tripura CM Again

Originally an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist, Saha took over as chief of Tripura's BJP unit in 2020. He was with the Congress before joining the BJP. He was the state president of the saffron party from 2020 to 2022. Saha was picked by Deb himself when there was an insistence of one man holding one post in the party.

Soon, Saha's political career took off and he became a Rajya Sabha MP. When there was a cloud of uncertainty over Deb's continual as CM due to many factors, Saha was the preferred choice of the party leadership. Party leaders said his stint as the president of the Tripura Cricket Association was particularly blemish-free and that had also impressed the party leadership. Before joining politics, Saha used to teach at the Tripura Medical College in Hapania.

Party workers said Saha's working style was much different from Deb's, with the former deliberately staying away from making statements that could put him in the spotlight or assuming a personality that could be deemed stronger than the party. A senior BJP leader recalled that as soon as Saha took over as CM, he made it clear to his party worker that he will follow the orders of the central leadership and work to implement the vision without asking too many questions.

Although seen as Deb's loyalist earlier, Saha had worked on creating an identity for himself in the last six months, playing on his strengths of having an upright image and being trusted by the central leadership. This is perhaps what gave him the edge over other candidates, including Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, who also contested and won this time.