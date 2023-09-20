Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill

Lok Sabha passed the women's reservation bill after a day-long debate on Tuesday. According to the speaker, 454 MPs voted in favour, while two voted no.

The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve one-third of the total seats in the lower house of parliament and the state legislative assemblies exclusively for women. A third of the seats will be for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The seats will be reserved for 15 years.

The bill was cleared by the cabinet on Monday and tabled in the house on Tuesday. It will come into effect after delimitation and redrawing of constituencies, which may not happen before 2029 elections.