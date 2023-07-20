BQPrimePoliticsLok Sabha Adjourned For The Day; Government Assures Discussion On Manipur
ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day; Government Assures Discussion On Manipur

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid noisy protests by opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

20 Jul 2023, 5:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Modi along with senior ministers&nbsp;at the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter/Pralhad Joshi)</p></div>
Prime Minister Modi along with senior ministers at the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter/Pralhad Joshi)

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid noisy protests by opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

As soon as the House assembled at 2.00 pm, ministers laid papers amid din. Opposition members were shouting slogans such as 'Manipur Manipur' and 'Manipur is burning'.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it was open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament.

He said that Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance.

Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah would make a detailed reply once the discussion takes place, the time of which will be decided by the Speaker.

As opposition members continued raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT