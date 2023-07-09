Heavy Rains Pummel North India, 10 Killed In Landslides, Rivers In Spate

In hill states, flash floods stranded many with about 200 people marooned in Chandratal in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, and a part of the Chandigarh-Manali highway washed away by the surging waters of the Beas river. Landslides and cave-ins due to these floods have also led to villages in mountainous regions in Uttarakhand becoming inaccessible by road.