Erdogan Backs Putin As Turkey Offers To Help Russia

The Kremlin said Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his “full support” to President Vladimir Putin for the steps taken by Russian authorities in response to an insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group.

24 Jun 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, left, and Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, attend a news conference at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon at Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The Kremlin hinted at possible talks over new arms deals between Putin and Erdogan when the two leaders meet at the international air show near Moscow.
The telephone conversation on Saturday was initiated by the Turkish side, according to a Kremlin statement. Putin informed Erdogan of the latest developments in connection with what the Kremlin called an “attempted armed rebellion.”

In remarks later carried by Turkey’s state Anadolu Agency, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey “is ready to do its part for the swift and peaceful solution of events in Russia.” No one should be able to benefit from the crisis, Erdogan said.

WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to defend the country and its people from an armed rebellion mounted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Russian with English subtitles)Source: Bloomberg
