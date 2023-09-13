Kim, Putin Meet At Russian Space Center For Possible Arms Deal
(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in four years, which the US said could focus on weapons deals that help the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine.
Putin and Kim held talks Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in the Amur region, Russia’s official TASS news agency reported. They shared a handshake when Kim stepped out of his limousine and then toured the space center, visiting exhibitions on Angara rockets — a family of launch vehicles.
The visit to the facility underscored some of the items that may be on Kim’s wish list in exchange for supplying munitions to Russia. Pyongyang has failed twice this year to deploy a spy satellite and may be seeking help from Moscow in putting one into orbit. Kim could also be seeking technology that would help his regime’s nuclear warheads survive the heat from reentry to the atmosphere.
Putin said North Korea was interested in Russian space rockets, and his country would potentially be willing to help it build satellites, according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned newswire.
When asked whether he and Kim will discuss military-technical cooperation, Putin replied: “We will talk about all issues, without hurry. There is time,” RIA reported.
Putin said the two leaders would discuss economic cooperation and humanitarian aid as well as the situation in the region.
Show of Force
Shortly before the meeting, North Korea put on a display of force, firing two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast, South Korea’s military said. It was likely the first time North Korea has launched ballistic missiles with Kim out of the country.
Ukraine also launched a missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol before Kim and Putin met, causing a fire and wounding at least 24 people. Sevastopol is an important port and hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that is key to Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.
The US has said Kim and Putin are expected to discuss North Korea providing artillery and rockets to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Kim may be looking for food aid and technology to support his plans to deploy a nuclear-powered submarine as well as help with his space program. Spy satellites could help Kim keep track of US forces in the region and better refine his targeting of potential strike sites, experts have said.
North Korea has some of the world’s largest supplies of munitions that are interoperable with Soviet-era systems, which Russia needs as it burns through its stocks of artillery shells. The US has said any supplies would not alter the course of the war and has told Pyongyang it would pay a price for any arms transfers.
North Korea has been busy churning out short-range ballistic missiles similar to some of the rockets Russia has used on Ukraine and which now appear to be in short supply. A transfer would mark a major elevation in cooperation, and the rockets would probably be sold at a high mark-up by Kim.
The summit between the two leaders who have faced international isolation and sanctions marks the first time Kim has left the Korean Peninsula since 2019, when he held his only other summit with Putin in Vladivostok.
Photos released by North Korean state media show Kim is traveling with his foreign minister, top military officials and senior cadres in his weapons sector, indicating that munitions could be on the summit agenda.
Kim’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong was by his side when he met Putin. The sister has been the face of North Korea’s campaign against the US and South Korea as Pyongyang demands a halt to joint drills and a removal of American nuclear assets from the region.
For months the US has accused North Korea of supplying munitions to help Putin’s war in Ukraine, something Moscow and Pyongyang have denied. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a news briefing this week that “pariah” Putin is “traveling across his own country, hat in hand, to beg Kim Jong Un for military assistance.”
