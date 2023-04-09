Karnataka Polls 2023: BJP Will Fare Worse Than 2018, Says Congress Leader MB Patil

Congress leader MB Patil has said the party would get the support of a significant section of the Lingayat voters especially because the community "feels betrayed" by the way the Bharatiya Janata Party removed former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa from the top post.

Patil pointed out that the BJP couldn't cross the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly in the 2018 election even under the leadership of Yediyurappa. He claimed that it would be worse for the saffron party this time as its "only" mass leader was no longer the CM.

The community, which is approximately 18% of the population in the state, is also divided over the way a part of the reservation scrapped from the Muslim quota has been given to them as there is no clarity over the implementation, said Patil, who is the Lingayat face of the Congress.

The former minister said it would be a "mistake" to assume that there are only one or two CM faces within the Congress, amid speculation of a choice between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Patil, who has had differences with Shivakumar previously over the issue of a separate Lingayat religion, said the state Congress president was also an aspirant to the CM post, like a few others.