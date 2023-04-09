Karnataka Polls 2023: BJP Will Fare Worse Than 2018, Says Congress Leader MB Patil
Patil says it will be a 'mistake; to assume that there are only one or two CM faces within the Congress.
Congress leader MB Patil has said the party would get the support of a significant section of the Lingayat voters especially because the community "feels betrayed" by the way the Bharatiya Janata Party removed former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa from the top post.
Patil pointed out that the BJP couldn't cross the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly in the 2018 election even under the leadership of Yediyurappa. He claimed that it would be worse for the saffron party this time as its "only" mass leader was no longer the CM.
The community, which is approximately 18% of the population in the state, is also divided over the way a part of the reservation scrapped from the Muslim quota has been given to them as there is no clarity over the implementation, said Patil, who is the Lingayat face of the Congress.
The former minister said it would be a "mistake" to assume that there are only one or two CM faces within the Congress, amid speculation of a choice between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.
Patil, who has had differences with Shivakumar previously over the issue of a separate Lingayat religion, said the state Congress president was also an aspirant to the CM post, like a few others.
"The Congress has many CM aspirants," Patil, who is the campaign committee chairperson of the party, told BQ Prime in an interview. "The leadership, except in the case of Punjab I think, has never disclosed before elections the names."
"There are bright and efficient people in the Congress in the second rung after Siddaramaiah, who is there because he has already been a CM," Patil said. "After him, there is me, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, who comes from the Dalit community; Ramalinga Reddy, who is a strong face in Bengaluru; Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is a Brahmin; who are all equally capable."
Patil underscored that people want to see capable leaders at the helm, pointing out that he was an uninterrupted irrigation minister for five years because "water is my passion". "Belagavi, like Jaisalmer, was drought-prone, but we managed to turn things around," he said. "I went to the court, dealt with matters such as the Cauvery dispute and explained matters to stalwarts, such as (senior advocate) Fali Nariman."
"But first, we have to win the elections. Just because someone is aggressive or someone's supporters are pushing, doesn't mean he is the best for the state," Patil said.
He said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramiah are two tall leaders, but many others are also at the same level after that.
Patil described Shivakumar as a good organiser, saying the latter had done well as the Karnataka Congress president.
The MLAs will decide who will be the CM. The time now is to work hard and get the majority first, according to Patil.
He asserted that the reservation issue would not have an impact on the Lingayat communities, contending that the election was more about local factors and the Panchamasali community of the sect was deserving of something much more than just a 2% "token reservation".
Amid demand by the two dominant communities—the Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas—to include them in the 2A category, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state recently notified a decision taken by the cabinet to scrap the 4% backward classes quota for Muslims and re-allot it to the two most dominant communities in the state, Lingayats and Vokkaligas.
"The reservation issue has been a mixed bag. The 3B category is converted to 2D and 4% minority reservation that has now been divided to Lingayats and Vokkaligas," Patil said.
The case is still pending in the court, for which outcomes have to come. Only the status quo was vacated, Patil said. "Panchamasalis, hence, are a divided house now."
Patil pointed out that many party leaders had said the issue was a ploy to mislead people. "Even if 50% believe it, we feel a significant portion of the Lingayat community members will vote for the Congress this time. If with BSY as CM, they couldn't manage 113 (majority mark). This time, it will be worse. BSY is their only mass leader and he is no longer the CM," he said.
Patil highlighted that the Congress already gave 43 tickets to the Lingayats, just like last time, and 10 more are expected. "The strike rate of the Congress has been among the highest in the Lingayat community and only next to Muslims and Brahmins," he said. "So, it is important to understand that the Lingayat community takes everyone alone and also has the capacity to influence others."
The BJP had allotted 55 tickets to Lingayats in the previous election, and is expected to come out with a list soon. The Lingayat community is known to firmly back the party for two decades. While 40 of the BJP's lingayat candidates won their seats, 17 of the 43 Congress candidates from the Lingayat community managed a win.
Patil claimed that at least 30–40% of the Lingayats who voted for the BJP in 2018 will vote for the Congress now because of local anti-incumbency, and the guarantees of income support and 200 units free electricity.
He exuded confidence that the Congress is in a very good position to go beyond the majority mark because there is a lot of anti-incumbency against the government.
Patil said the candidate selection, at least till now, had been good and the Congress is watching other parties too. "In Karnataka, state leaders matter and the removal of BS Yediyurappa had upset the Lingayat community," Patil said. "He is the only mass leader for the BJP in the state, like we have Siddaramaiah."
"The MLAs have to support a lesson, after which the high command will take a final call. This is the practice in Congress," Patil said, underlining that there was nothing wrong with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar expressing their CM ambitions.
Top leaders have made it clear that elections will be faced under a collective leadership. It is important to remember that it was under a Lingayat stalwart, Veerendra Patil, as the state Congress president and chief ministerial candidate in 1989 that the party swept the polls by winning 181 seats, he said.
Currently, the party has 17 MLAs and has been focussing on giving opportunities for youngsters, according to Patil.
Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.