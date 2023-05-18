Karnataka Government: Congress Legislature Party Meeting To Be Held On Thursday Evening

As suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Karnataka, a Congress Legislature Party meeting has been called by the party's state unit chief, DK Shivakumar, here on Thursday evening.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs, and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road in Bangalore at 7 p.m.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress's chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both the hopefuls, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two.

After the multiple rounds of discussions, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said a decision on the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48–72 hours.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.