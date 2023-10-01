Karnataka Files Petition Before Cauvery Authority Seeking Review Of Order To Release Water

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state has filed a petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority seeking a review of its order on the release of river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

CWMA on Friday asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till October 15, despite the state stating that there is not enough water.

State Water Resources Minister Shivakumar, however said the inflow of water to reservoirs in the Cauvery basin increasing to 15,000 cusecs, is a sign of respite.

"On Saturday afternoon itself we filed a petition before the Management Authority (CWMA) seeking a review, following the suggestions given by senior former Judges including M N Venkatachalaiah (Former Chief Justice of India)," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Meanwhile, I have got a report this morning—I'm checking two to three times a day—today inflow is 15,000 cusecs. It is good news for now."

Farmers and people of the region (Cauvery basin) should pray to rain Gods, he said, adding that, "If such inflow continues, there won't be much trouble, as we have released water to state's farmers for crops and seepage water is flowing."

Shivakumar further said, "Recent rains in Bengaluru and areas below KRS dam like—Mandya, Kollegala, Hanuru among others are also getting registered (as part of flow towards TN). So in the last three-four days there is a record regarding flow up to 6,500 cusecs (towards TN) despite us not releasing water from KRS, so if there are more rains, it will strengthen us." He, however maintained that the legal fight that is necessary will continue.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

Farmers and pro-Kannada organsiations have been protesting in various parts of the state against releasing water to Tamil Nadu and two bandhs were called in a week—in Bengaluru on Sept. 26, and statewide on Sept. 29—in this regard.