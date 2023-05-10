Karnataka Elections 2023: Stage Set For High-Stakes Polls

After a high voltage campaign, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention--the BJP, Congress and JD(S)--and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

The voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 'others', while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender. As many as 11,71,558 are young voters, while 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 12,15,920 are aged above 80.

While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress is seeking to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also what needs to be watched out for, is whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a 'kingmaker' by holding the key for government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

"A government with full majority" seemed to be the favourite slogan for the leaders of all the political parties during campaigning, as they stressed on getting a clear mandate to form a strong and stable government in the state, unlike what happened after the 2018 polls.

A total of 75,603 ballot units, 70,300 control units and 76,202 voter verifiable paper audit trail are slated to be used during voting.

According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states.

Critical Polling Stations' are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers.