Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi Campaign To Ensure BJP Majority, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained campaign in Karnataka for the last few days changed the Bharatiya Janata Party's "battle cry" for the assembly election.

The Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the BJP is now firmly working towards not ending up at anything short of a majority of 113 seats and, hence, not becoming the victim of "any opportunistic alliance" like in 2018.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress' manifesto for the polls had no "big idea", saying the grand old party promised people "mere handouts" instead of the opportunities they deserve.

Chandrasekhar, who also hails from Bengaluru and is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, also spoke about the promise of a uniform civil code made by the BJP, the Congress's campaign centered around caste and corruption, disgruntled leaders of the BJP and women voters of the state.