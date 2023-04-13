Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, dropping four more legislators.

The new list issued on Wednesday does not feature veterans Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramdas. According to party leaders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, this was a sign that the seats were still under discussion.

The candidates dropped in the second list included Madal Virupakshappa, the BJP MLA from Channagiri who was recently arrested in a bribery case after his son was caught with over Rs 8 crore at his house.

The other MLAs who have been dropped include MP Kumaraswamy in Mudigere, who has been at the centre of controversies over his comments that he has been targeted because he is a Dalit.