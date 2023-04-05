Karnataka Assembly Elections: JD(S) Will Form Government On Its Own, Says HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda exuded confidence on Wednesday that Janata Dal (Secular) would come to power in Karnataka on its own, saying it would be incorrect to think of the party as restricted to one specific region or community in the state.

In the triangular fight, the JDS is often seen as a kingmaker, and its role becomes important during a hung mandate, like in the 2018 and 2004 assembly elections, when the party entered into alliances with the Congress to form the initial government after the polls.

"The situation of a post-poll alliance will not arise in Karnataka this time as the JDS will form the government," Deve Gowda told BQ Prime in an interview. "We are not bothered by what these national parties are saying."