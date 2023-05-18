Karnataka Oath-Taking Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue and How To Watch It Live

The Congress on Thursday announced veteran politician Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He said the decision was taken by party president Mallikarjun Kharge after a series of discussions with senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

“We have decided on Siddaramiah as the chief minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar will the only Deputy CM. DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections," Venogopal said.

A meeting of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka would be held on Thursday evening to formally elect Siddaramaiah as the legislature party leader, PTI reported.