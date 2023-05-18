Karnataka Oath-Taking Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue and How To Watch It Live
Siddaramaiah will take oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be his deputy.
The Congress on Thursday announced veteran politician Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He said the decision was taken by party president Mallikarjun Kharge after a series of discussions with senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.
“We have decided on Siddaramiah as the chief minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar will the only Deputy CM. DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections," Venogopal said.
A meeting of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka would be held on Thursday evening to formally elect Siddaramaiah as the legislature party leader, PTI reported.
After the announcement, news agency PTI shared a video in which Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah's supporters can be seen playing 'Nadaswaram', a traditional musical instrument from South India, outside his residence.
Karnataka Oath Taking Ceremony: Date And Time
KC Venugopal announced that CM, Dy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn in on May 20 at 12:30 pm. He also said that Congress will invite like-minded parties to the ceremony.
Karnataka Oath Taking Ceremony: Venue
According to news agency ANI, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
How To Watch Karnataka Oath Ceremony Live?
The swearing in ceremony of the new Karnataka government will be broadcast live on several news channels. The social media handles of the Congress will also live stream the event.
Karnataka Election Results 2023
The Congress party swept the Karnataka Elections held on May 10 and won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP came a distant second winning 66 seats and the JD(S) came third winning 19 seats. As per ECI data, Congress 42.88% of the votes while BJP got 36%.