Karnataka Bandh: Flights Cancelled, Schools And Colleges Shut As Protests Disrupt Life

Flights were canceled, and schools and businesses were shut in Bengaluru as all walks of life were affected by the daylong Karnataka bandh organised by the pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations against the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

A massive procession will be organised from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, PTI reported quoting the organisers. Protesters will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports, it said.

The Bengaluru administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges within the city on Friday.

Authorities also clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there, PTI reported.

With the opposition BJP and JD(S) extending their support to the bandh, hotels, auto rickshaws and hail riders associations in Karnataka have also joined the protest. However, state-run KSRTC and BMTC buses will remain operational based on the situation across the state.

Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the state downed their shutters, PTI reported. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.



Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the employees of Walmart and Alphabet's Google have been asked to work from home fearing the unrest that might arise due to the protest.

“We have made adequate arrangements of the force. We will see that no untoward incident takes place..." Shekhar H Tekkannavar, DCP, crime, Bengaluru city, told ANI.

Karnataka police detained a few members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting in the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

As many as 44 flights—22 incoming and outgoing each—were cancelled on Friday due to operational reasons, NDTV reported quoting unnamed airport officials. That cancellation happened due the bandh as many passengers had cancelled tickets, it said.