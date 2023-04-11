Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP Announces First List Of 189 Candidates

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweights V Somanna and R Ashok are among the first list of 189 candidates announced by the part for the Karnataka legislative elections.

The saffron party has fielded 32 candidates from other backward classes, 30 from the Scheduled Castes, and 16 from Scheduled Tribes. And the party has given tickets to eight women.

The list of candidates includes nine doctors, five lawyers, three academics, one retire IPS officer, three retired government employees, and eight social workers.

Bommai will contest from his traditional Shiggaon seat.

V Somanna will face off against former chief minister and Congress candidate Siddharamiah in Varuna. Somanna will also contest from Chamarajanagar.

Similarly, R Ashok will challenge Congress' DK Shivakumar in the latter's bastion of Kanakapura. Ashok has also been fielded from Padmanaba Nagar.