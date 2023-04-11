Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP Announces First List Of 189 Candidates
Party heavyweights V Somanna and R Ashok fielded from two seats each, will take on Congress' Siddharamiah and DK Shivakumar.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweights V Somanna and R Ashok are among the first list of 189 candidates announced by the part for the Karnataka legislative elections.
The saffron party has fielded 32 candidates from other backward classes, 30 from the Scheduled Castes, and 16 from Scheduled Tribes. And the party has given tickets to eight women.
The list of candidates includes nine doctors, five lawyers, three academics, one retire IPS officer, three retired government employees, and eight social workers.
Bommai will contest from his traditional Shiggaon seat.
V Somanna will face off against former chief minister and Congress candidate Siddharamiah in Varuna. Somanna will also contest from Chamarajanagar.
Similarly, R Ashok will challenge Congress' DK Shivakumar in the latter's bastion of Kanakapura. Ashok has also been fielded from Padmanaba Nagar.
Other notable BJP candidates include Ramesh Jarkhiholi from Gokak, Govind Karjol from Mudhol, Murugesh Nirani from Bilgi, Shantha Gowda Patil from Badami, and BR Patil (Yatnal) from Bijapur City seat.
On March 29, the Election Commission had announced the dates for the next state assembly elections in Karnataka. The state goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The notification for the elections on 224 seats will be issued on April 13.
Candidates can file their nominations till April 20, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.
Here's the BJP's first list of 189: