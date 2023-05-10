BQPrimePoliticsKarnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Violent Incidents Reported In At Least 3 Places
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Violent Incidents Reported In At Least 3 Places

Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said.

10 May 2023, 3:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bengaluru: Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during Karnataka Assembly elections.</p><p>(Photo: IANS)</p></div>
Bengaluru: Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during Karnataka Assembly elections.

(Photo: IANS)

ADVERTISEMENT

Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said.

At Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers after 'rumours' that the officials were 'changing' the EVMs and VVPATs.

In Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden. They went on a rampage in which a few women who were standing in line to vote sustained injuries, the sources said.

At Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, some Congress and BJP workers came to blows.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow All The Political News In India On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT