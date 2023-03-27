Israel Latest: Protests Swell as Netanyahu Mulls Judicial Steps
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered a delay in his judicial overhaul plan after demonstrations escalated overnight, local media reported, while the country’s main trade union began a strike affecting departures from the international airport.
Key ministers and aides as well as Netanyahu’s personal lawyer are urging such a pause, though ministers on the right of his government are threatening to break up the coalition if he agrees, outlets including Ynet and Channel 12 said.
Netanyahu’s proposal has sharply divided Israeli society, battered markets and left the country facing stern criticism abroad.
Key Developments
(All times CET)
Airport Grinding to Halt Due to Worker Strike (10:18 a.m.)
Workers at Israel’s international Ben Gurion Airport said they are joining a growing national strike, immediately halting all departures.
“Flights already in the air will be allowed to land, but over the course of the day, landings will also be halted,” the Airport Workers Union said in a statement.
Employees at ports, hotels and the hi-tech industry are among a rising number of sectors also not at work.
Likud Party Plans Counter Judicial Protest (10:03 a.m.)
Large protests are planned by Netanyahu’s Likud party, according to a text message, with officials calling on supporters to go to the Knesset and back the government’s plans. That may lead to violence between those in favor and those against the judicial plans.
