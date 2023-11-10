Israel Latest: Erdogan Calls For Palestinians To Be Released

Only 65 trucks carrying aid for Gaza entered from Egypt on Nov. 9, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. “The modest number of trucks we have so far managed to get in via the Rafah border crossing is wholly inadequate compared to the vast sea of needs,” Martin Griffiths, the UN’s head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said. The UN official said that hundreds of trucks are needed daily, including fuel, and that more than one entry point into Gaza should be operated.