Israel Latest: Hamas Is Set To Release More Foreigners From Gaza
(Bloomberg) -- Hamas is looking to release another batch of foreign nationals from Gaza as US President Joe Biden said Israel and the militant group should “pause” fighting to allow time to free hostages being held in the embattled region.
While the US has vowed to stand by Israel, Washington’s diplomatic initiatives are being tested as Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel in a protest of the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Latin America’s leftist leaders are reevaluating their ties, with the hard-left government of Bolivia cutting off diplomatic relations altogether.
Biden earlier credited “intense and urgent American diplomacy” with the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, allowing an initial group of refugees – including some Americans – to flee since fighting erupted on Oct 7. after a deadly strike on Israel by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Hamas Releases List of Foreigners to Exit Gaza (4:41 a.m.)
The Hamas-run crossings authority published lists of hundreds of foreigners and dual-national Palestinians slated to exit the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The list of those who will depart via the Rafah crossing included 400 US citizens and 196 people with other nationalities.
Rafah is operating for the second day to allow departures of dual nationals and international aid workers who’ve been stranded in Gaza.
Ten Japanese Nationals and Families Evacuated (4:11 a.m.)
Ten Japanese nationals and their families crossed into Egypt from Gaza in the first group of refugees allowed to leave, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said in Tokyo. There was one other Japanese who declined to evacuate, Matsuno added.
Biden Pushes ‘Pause’ to Free Hostages (2:25 a.m.)
Biden took credit for getting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow time to “get the prisoners out” before launching a ground invasion, and for persuading Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to let foreigners and wounded Palestinians leave Gaza through this country.
Progressive groups, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have criticized Biden over his support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.
Biden Says Qatar Played Key Role in Opening Rafah Crossing (10:34 p.m.)
Biden said he “personally spent a lot of time” speaking with the leaders of Israel, Egypt and others “to make sure that we could open this access for people to get out” through the Rafah crossing.
Speaking at an event in Minnesota, Biden singled out Qatar, which he said “worked so closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of the citizens.” The president also said humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza was increasing significantly but that relief efforts had “a long way to go.”
On the diplomatic front, the State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday.
Leftist Latin American Leaders Pull Their Israel Envoys (6:40 p.m.)
Latin America’s leftist leaders are reevaluating their relations with Israel over its offensive in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the diplomatic risks posed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to eradicate Hamas.
On Tuesday, Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations in protest. The hard-left government of Bolivia cut off diplomatic relations with Israel altogether, accusing it of “crimes against humanity.”
Jordan Recalls Envoy to Condemn Israel’s Gaza Push (4:23 p.m.)
Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel “in rejection and condemnation of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in an emailed statement. He said Israel will be told not to return its ambassador, who had left Jordan earlier.
Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, making it the second Arab state to do so after Egypt.
