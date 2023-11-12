Israel Latest: US Says Deal Possible Soon on Hostage Exchange
Israel vowed to press on with military operations in Gaza, as France added to rising international calls for a cease-fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the idea of the Palestinian Authority returning to govern the territory.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel pressed on with its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, engaging in ground battles in a northern refugee camp while rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire. On Israel’s northern border, six civilians were injured after anti-tank missiles were fired by the militant group Hezbollah from within Lebanon. Israel struck back later with fighter jets.
The United Nations said Israeli ground attacks and shelling intensified around hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza, with several being directly hit, while contact was lost with Al-Shifa, a major facility. Israel, which accuses Hamas of using the hospitals as command centers, said there was safe passage for anyone who wanted to leave.
A US official said Sunday that a deal is possible for Hamas to release some of the hostages it took during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, in exchange for a similar gesture by Israel. The timing of any agreement is still uncertain, and a Palestinian official briefed on the talks appeared to throw cold water on prospects for a breakthrough.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Evacuation of Polish Citizens Begins From Gaza (5:30 p.m.)
A group of Polish citizens left Gaza on Sunday via the Rafah crossing into Egypt, the country’s National Security Bureau said on X, formally Twitter. Poland is also involved in talks to release hostages including its citizen Alex Dancyg, a historian and Yad Vashem Institute contributor, Jacek Siewiera, head of the bureau, told state newswire PAP.
Thousands Protest Against Anti-Semitism in France (5:05 p.m.)
Thousands gathered across large French cities on Sunday to protest against the rise of anti-Semitism. The largest protest was in Paris, with the participation of ministers, politicians from the left to the right, and celebrities.
President Emmanuel Macron said he would join the demonstrations “in [his] heart and in thoughts.” In a letter to the nation Macron condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism” and called for national unity.
Israel Says 15 Launches Identified From Lebanon Within an Hour (4:48 p.m.)
Israel says 15 launches were identified from Lebanon within an hour Sunday afternoon as cross-border skirmishes continue unabated. Four were intercepted and the remainder fell into open areas, the Israel Defense Forces said. Al Jazeera reported two rockets fired from south lebanon toward upper Galilee in Israel.
Israel has responded with artillery fire toward the origins of the launches. Seven Israeli soldiers were lightly injured in the area of Manara as a result of mortar shell fire.
US Official Says Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Possible: NBC (4:28 p.m.)
A Biden administration official told NBC of a possible deal that would see Hamas release about 80 Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for a similar gesture by Israel.
There’s no certainty that current talks will yield a result, NBC reported, without identifying the official, who added that the US is also exploring other options.
Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the US network that there “could” be a deal in the offing. “The less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materializes,” he said on .
Jets Strike Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon in Response to Fire (3:38 p.m.)
Israeli jets hit a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including military infrastructure, in response to earlier fire, the Israel Defense Forces said.
In addition, Israeli soldiers struck militants that had opened fire toward the area of Dovev in northern Israel, injuring a number of civilians.
In another incident, a militant cell in Lebanon launched a number of mortar shells toward northern Israel. The IDF attacked the unit, as well as an additional group of militants in southern Lebanon.
White House Says US Citizens Gradually Getting Out of Gaza, (3:30 p.m.)
Some of the roughly 400 US citizens still in Gaza are leaving the enclave on Sunday, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
“The gate has been opened and closed. The lists have included Americans some days and not other days,” Sullivan said on CBS’s “But the bottom line is today the gate is open. We are moving American citizens and their family members out.”
Sullivan said the US in the days ahead hopes ensure that every American who wants to leave Gaza is able to do so safely.
Sullivan Backs Israel on Hamas Command Center Claims (3 p.m.)
Sullivan didn’t dispute claims by Israel that Hamas has a command center underneath the Al Shifa medical center - something the group, designated as a terrorist operation by the US, has denied.
Sullivan said Hamas “in this conflict” is using hospitals and other civilian facilities as shields.
US officials are having “an active conversation” with Israeli Defense Forces about the matter, Sullivan said on CBS. “The bottom line is, we don’t want to see firefights in hospitals.”
Tel Aviv Stocks Fall As Missiles Fired From Lebanon Hit Civilians (1:30 p.m.)
Israel’s TA-35 benchmark stock index fell by the most in three weeks after anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon injured six Israeli civilians, leaving one in critical condition. Some of the civilians were electric company workers who had come to repair power lines damaged in previous fire.
The TA-35, which had shown moderate gains earlier, reversed direction to fall by as much as 2%. The index is down almost 7% for the year but is holding above the lows set in late October, with shifting perceptions on the potential for a broader regional conflict accounting for much of the day-to-day volatility.
Palestinian Official Says Gaza ‘Integral’ Part (1 p.m.)
The Palestinian presidency’s spokesman called Gaza “an integral part of Palestinian territory” that falls under the responsibility of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Separation won’t be allowed regardless of ongoing threats, Nabil Abu Rudeina said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ruled out the possibility of the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza, saying the group hadn’t condemned Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel. The authority was expelled from Gaza by Hamas in 2007 and now controls only parts of the West Bank.
Russia Begins Evacuating Citizens from Gaza (12:30 p.m.)
Russia’s emergency situations ministry said it had begun to evacuate Russian citizens who want to leave Gaza and that those individuals are already crossing the checkpoint into Egypt. More than 60 Russians have crossed so far.
A Russian Foreign Ministry official met on Thursday with Israel’s ambassador in Moscow to discuss “unblocking” the process for evacuations from the Gaza Strip, Interfax earlier reported. The state-run RIA news agency reported Friday that dozens of Russians were preparing to leave Gaza.
Ukraine has so far evacuated 214 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Palestine Red Crescent Says Al-Quds Hospital No Longer Operational (12 p.m.)
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City is out of service and no longer operational.
The hospital ceased operations “due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage,” the medical organization said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel Announces Another Evacuation Window (10:03 a.m.)
Israeli military said civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip can use the Salah El-Din Street, a main artery in the besieged territory, to move south between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
There’ll also be a “temporary tactical cessation of military activities” near Jabalia and Ezbet Mlin to allow supplies, the Israel Defense Forces said, without elaborating.
Israel Says It’s Giving Gaza Medical Help (9:40 a.m.)
Israel said it’s “committed to facilitating various forms of medical assistance” to Gaza, as fighting surrounds the Palestinian territory’s major northern hospitals.
In a post on X, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli agency, listed initiatives including the entry of 189 trucks with medical equipment to Gaza, coordinating with Jordan for it to airdrop medical supplies, and planned field hospitals in southern Gaza.
Israel Says It’s Fighting in Shati Refugee Camp (9:12 a.m.)
Israeli troops have been fighting in the northern Gaza camp in the past day, according to the military, which said it “uncovered terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.” It wasn’t possible to independently verify the claims.
Shati is the third largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight camps, with more than 90,000 refugees registered as of earlier in 2023, according to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees.
Fighting Intensifies Around Gaza Hospitals (8:15 a.m.)
Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza were directly hit after Israel intensified its military assault, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.
Power at the Indonesia and Shifa hospitals reportedly cut off after fuel ran out, it said. Two babies died at Shifa after life support ceased working while 37 babies in incubators are at imminent risk of death, OCHA said, citing the Health Ministry in Ramallah in the West Bank.
OCHA official Martin Griffiths has said “there can be no justification for acts of war in health care facilities, leaving them with no power, food or water, and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.”
WHO Loses Communication with Al-Shifa Hospital (4 a.m.)
The World Health Organization said it has lost communication with its contacts at Al-Shifa Hospital, a major facility in northern Gaza that’s said to be encircled by Israeli troops.
“As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area,” the WHO said in a statement. “There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed.”
Netanyahu Pushes Back on Cease Fire Demands (10:49 p.m.)
Israel won’t stop military operations in Gaza until it achieves victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire.
“No international pressure, or false accusations against Israel, will change our faith in the righteousness of our way and our duty to defend ourselves,” he said in a televised news conference.
Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that Israel is killing civilians, including women and children, Netanyahu said Israel doesn’t need to be lectured.
