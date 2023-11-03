Israel Latest: Intense Gaza Strikes As Blinken Lands In Tel Aviv
Israeli troops encircled Gaza City and insisted a cease-fire isn’t on the table as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Tel Aviv for talks.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel insisted a cease-fire isn’t on the table as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv for talks.
Ground operations continued in Gaza, alongside intense bombardment overnight, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
The leader of Lebanon-based Hezbollah is expected to talk about the conflict in a speech later Friday.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
UN Reports Intense Bombardment, Rising Toll (8 a.m.)
Israeli ground operations in northern Gaza and Gaza city continued overnight, alongside intense bombardment, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update. In a roughly 24-hour period 256 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, bringing the reported fatality toll since the start of the hostilities to 9,061, the UN said, citing the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza on Thursday, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since the start of ground operations to 17, it said.
Army Reports Overnight Clashes Inside Gaza (7:45 a.m.)
Israeli soldiers clashed with militants in Gaza overnight, the military said. The troops fought back against anti-tank missiles and explosives as the attackers tried to climb onto an army vehicle, the army said in a post on X.
Soldiers on the ground directed aircraft and artillery strikes “neutralizing the terrorists and their threats,” it said.
Bahrain Confirms Ambassador to Israel Returned ‘Some Time Ago’ (6:50 a.m.)
Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel has returned “some time ago” and the Israeli ambassador has also “departed previously,” state-run Bahrain News Agency reported.
The government confirmed that flights between the two states have stopped several weeks ago. Bahrain also stressed the importance of a two state solution and said the current priority is to protect the lives of civilians and deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.
The Gulf state is one of the signatories of US-brokered Abraham Accords, a set of peace treaties with Israel signed by some Arab countries in 2020.
This comes after Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel.
Blinken to Meet Israeli Prime Minister (2:39 a.m.)
Blinken will meet with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv at 10 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the State Department. Blinken will also meet with the so-called “war cabinet” and President Isaac Herzog.
The US wants to talk about steps that can be taken to better protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, Blinken told reporters before heading to the region.
Japan Plane Brings Back Its Nationals, South Koreans (1:31 a.m.)
A Japanese military plane evacuated 46 people from Israel that included Japanese nationals as well as South Koreans, Vietnamese and a person from Taiwan, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Aid Package Passes But Stokes US Domestic Dispute (1:20 a.m.)
The US House of Representatives passed an Israel aid package which was opposed by most Democrats because it was tied to cuts in IRS funding. The White House threatened to veto the bill over the provision, which the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecast would cost the federal government $27 billion in revenue lost to tax cheaters.
Lawmakers from both parties are largely united in supporting assistance for Israel in its war against Hamas. Yet approval of the aid is now wrapped up in domestic battles over other emergencies such as Ukraine aid, conservative demands to cut domestic spending and partisan disagreements over taxation.
Israel Says Cease-fire ‘Not On The Table’ (10:20pm)
The Israeli military said a cease-fire is “not on the table,” ahead of Blinken’s visit. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the army has surrounded Gaza City and will press on with its efforts to “dismantle Hamas” and free hostages.
Israel Army Advances Further into Gaza (10:50 a.m.)
Israeli soldiers continue to advance in the area of Gaza City and are “conducting close combat battles with Hamas terrorists and expanding the fighting,” military spokesman Hagari said.
They are destroying Hamas defense lines in the north of the Gaza Strip, where Gaza City is located, and are taking control of some central areas, Hagari said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.