Iraqi Oil to India Gets Cheaper as Competition From Russia Bites
Iraqi Oil to India Gets Cheaper as Competition From Russia Bites

The cost of Iraqi oil to India dropped in February as a steady flow of Russian cargoes undercut other suppliers.

11 Apr 2023, 9:00 AM IST
Oil barrels in Faridabad, India, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Extreme weather conditions in some nations, combined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have led to a global squeeze in supplies of fossil fuels, and sent prices of oil, natural gas and coal soaring. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The cost of Iraqi oil to India dropped in February as a steady flow of Russian cargoes undercut other suppliers.

The price of crude from Iraq averaged $76.19 a barrel, compared with $78.92 in January, according to data published by India’s ministry of commerce and industry. Russian supplies averaged $72.14, marginally lower than January.

India and China emerged as a key consumers of Russian crude after many other buyers shunned its barrels due to the war in Ukraine. The OPEC+ producer has cemented itself as the South Asian nation’s biggest supplier of oil.

Crude from Saudi Arabia was the most expensive for Indian buyers in February, averaging $87.66 a barrel. That compares with $85.84 in January. The data from the ministry is preliminary and represents oil delivered to the port.

