ADVERTISEMENT
India's Long Journey To Women's Reservation Explained
What exactly is in the 2023 version of the women's reservation bill and how will it be implemented?
The women's reservation bill hopes to bring more representation to women in decision-making bodies like the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and union territories.While there have been attempts to bring about women's reservation in the Lok Sabha since 1996, the newest version—the Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Eight) Amendment Bill, 2023—has raised hope of better representation of 50% of the population.What exactly is in the 2023 versi...
The women's reservation bill hopes to bring more representation to women in decision-making bodies like the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and union territories.
While there have been attempts to bring about women's reservation in the Lok Sabha since 1996, the newest version—the Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Eight) Amendment Bill, 2023—has raised hope of better representation of 50% of the population.
What exactly is in the 2023 version of the women's reservation bill, and how will it be implemented? BQ Prime's Tamanna Inamdar explains.
Watch the full video here:
Opinion
Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT