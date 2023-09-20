India's Long Journey To Women's Reservation Explained

The women's reservation bill hopes to bring more representation to women in decision-making bodies like the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and union territories.

While there have been attempts to bring about women's reservation in the Lok Sabha since 1996, the newest version—the Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Eight) Amendment Bill, 2023—has raised hope of better representation of 50% of the population.

What exactly is in the 2023 version of the women's reservation bill, and how will it be implemented? BQ Prime's Tamanna Inamdar explains.