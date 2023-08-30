INDIA Will Defeat BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking about the bypoll in Ghosi, scheduled for September 5, Yadav said, "The BJP candidate (Dara Singh Chauhan) ditched the people of the constituency. He migrated (to the BJP) for his self-gains. The people are going to defeat him and make Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh victorious with a record margin."

Chauhan won the 2022 polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket but resigned to join the BJP. He was made the BJP candidate for the bypoll.