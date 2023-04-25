BQPrimePoliticsIndia To Start Evacuating Citizens From Sudan Amid Cease-Fire
India To Start Evacuating Citizens From Sudan Amid Cease-Fire

India will begin evacuating the first group of citizens from Sudan with more people making their way to the main port after warring factions in the North African country agreed to a three-day cease-fire.

25 Apr 2023, 3:03 PM IST
BQPrime
Smoke rises above residential buildings in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 16. Source: AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- India will begin evacuating the first group of citizens from Sudan with more people making their way to the main port after warring factions in the North African country agreed to a three-day cease-fire.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a tweet that 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan and more are on their way. “Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home,” he said. 

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces agreed to halt the fighting starting from Tuesday after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. 

The cease-fire is meant to “establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, health care, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions,” the RSF said. 

