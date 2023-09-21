India Says Trudeau Raised Sikh Separatist's Killing With Modi, Shared No Specific Information

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did raise the Sikh separatist leader’s killing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, but didn't share any specific information to back the claims.

"We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, while addressing the media in Delhi. "From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon."

The larger question is the safe havens provided by Canada to terrorists, he said, referring to the supporters of Khalistan. Is there a "political will" to control terrorism, or do we want to "justify and condone it", Bagchi said.

India, earlier in the day, suspended visa services in Canada till further notice "due to operational reasons" amid the diplomatic row after Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government". India and Canada expelled diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.