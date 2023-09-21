India Says Trudeau Raised Sikh Separatist's Killing With Modi, Shared No Specific Information
'We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us,' says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did raise the Sikh separatist leader’s killing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, but didn't share any specific information to back the claims.
"We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, while addressing the media in Delhi. "From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon."
The larger question is the safe havens provided by Canada to terrorists, he said, referring to the supporters of Khalistan. Is there a "political will" to control terrorism, or do we want to "justify and condone it", Bagchi said.
India, earlier in the day, suspended visa services in Canada till further notice "due to operational reasons" amid the diplomatic row after Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government". India and Canada expelled diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.
Visa Services Suspended Over Security
Bagchi said India suspended visa services in Canada because the country’s high commission and consulates in that country face security threats.
He said India is having ongoing "conversations with its friends" on the current diplomatic standoff with Canada.
"We take our obligations very seriously. We will certainly be providing all security to foreign diplomats in India," he said. "We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada."
India Seeks Parity In Diplomatic Staff
India has informed the government of Canada that there should be parity in strength in "our mutual diplomatic presence", he said. "Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada... I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side."
"We have seen Canadian interference in our internal affairs," Bagchi said.