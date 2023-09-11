India-Middle East-Europe Corridor Different From BRI, Highly Bankable: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is different from China's Belt and Road Initiative as it is a "highly bankable" project, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The BRI came with lots of conditions. It comes with tonnes of debt, putting the country into a debt trap. In contrast with that, (in) this project, each country can look at its own needs and basis those needs and requirements the project can be then designed," Vaishnaw told NDTV in an interview.

Many multilateral institutions, including sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms, are willing to fund it, he added. "Transportation will bring so much revenue that it will be able to pay off without getting the host country into a debt."

In a bid to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration, India, along with other members of the G20, has entered into a historic memorandum of understanding to develop an India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

The proposed project will comprise two separate corridors: the eastern corridor and the northern corridor. The former will connect India to the Arabian Gulf, and the latter will connect the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

The arrangement will include a railway route, which, upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime and road transport routes.

This will enable goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe. Along the railway track, the members want to lay a cable for energy and digital connectivity, as well as a pipe for clean hydrogen export.